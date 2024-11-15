Viral Video: Once Again! New Zealand's Youngest MP Performs Haka Dance In Parliament, Tears Bill Papers In Protest

Opposition Members Perform Haka Dance At New Zealand Parliament | X@_ananamous

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 22, New Zealand's youngest MP had gone viral for performing 'Haka war cry' dance in the country's parliament this January. It was during her first speech after taking oath as an MP that the politician got dancing, suggesting it to be a tribute to the Maori tribute culture.

Once again, this November, the Parliamentarian was seen exhibiting the traditional Haka dance moves by stomping her feet, pumping her fists, and make angry facial expressions at the official premises. This time, she broke into powerful Haka dance, joined by other politicians sooner, to protest against a bill associated with the the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi.

The video showing Hana and her party members representing Te Pāti Māori is going viral on social media. Several netizens are sharing the visuals from the New Zealand Parliament across internet platforms, alongside reacting to the fierce demonstration.

Hana leads Haka, party members and spectators join

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday when Hana stood up from her seat to protest against the bill demanding changes in interpretation of the 184-year-old treaty between the British Crown and Māori people. She held the bill papers in her hand and tore them apart to protest, followed by setting on the floor to perform the Haka dance at the Parliament.

As Hana began Haka as a rhythmic Maori chant of challenge, not only her party members but also spectators witnessing the session from the public gallery joined in.

Following this, the parliament session aimed to vote for the controversial bill was briefly suspended.

More about the incident

David Seymour, leader of minor libertarian party ACT and the bill's author, was quoted as saying in media reports, ""What all of these principles have in common is that they afford Maori different rights from other New Zealanders".

According to a PTI report, the bill will proceed to a public submission process before another vote. Seymour hopes for an outpouring of support to change Luxon's mind about vetoing it.