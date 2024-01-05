'Can Think Of One Person...': Harsh Goenka Takes Veiled Dig At Mahua Moitra Over New Zealand MP's 'Haka' War Cry Video

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday took a veiled dig at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, over a viral video of New Zealand MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke performing Haka war cry in the country's parliament.

Posting the video on social media site X, Goenka wrote, "New New Zealand MP taking her oath with the traditional ‘Haka’ war cry! In our Indian parliament I can think of one person who would be the appropriate person to do a similar war cry….oops she is disqualified!"

New New Zealand MP taking her oath with the traditional ‘Haka’ war cry!

In our Indian parliament I can think of one person who would

be the appropriate person to do a similar war cry….oops she is disqualified!pic.twitter.com/xtFo88jhmF — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 5, 2024

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has been disqualified from the lower house of parliament over allegations of involvement in 'cash for query' row. The accusations suggest that Moitra accepted bribes and gifts from a businessman in exchange for providing him access to her Lok Sabha login, allowing him to pose questions against business rivals. Following the recommendation for her disqualification by the parliamentary ethics committee, Moitra was subsequently expelled through a voice vote in parliament.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke and Haka war cry

A video capturing the inaugural parliamentary appearance of Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, New Zealand's youngest MP, is gaining widespread attention. In the video, she is seen engaging in a haka, a ceremonial Maori war dance. This traditional 'war cry' was incorporated into her compelling speech, dedicated to all tamariki Māori.

The video is an excerpt from the speech she delivered last month. This now widely circulated video captures her rendition of the traditional 'haka' or 'war cry.' Numerous individuals have been sharing the video across social media platforms. For instance, user X shared the video with the caption "Speech by a New Zealand native in parliament."