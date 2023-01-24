Shark Tank India Season 2: Anupam Mittal issues clarification after Harsh Goenka shares loss incurred by judges

Anupam Mittal and Harsh Goenka |

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprise, said in a tweet that Shark Tank is a great platform for budding enterprises, but when he thinks of sharks, he remembers the movie Jaws and bleeding. In response to this, Anupam Mittal, the founder of People Group and Shaadi.com, said that his view is based on superficial, biased, and incomplete data. He also added that he is happy to learn from the stalwarts.

In the tweet, Goenka also adds a snapshot showing the names of the sharks, their company, and the profit they made in the financial year 2022. According to this image, Amang Gupta's Boat is the only company that has reported a profit of Rs. 79 crore, while the others have reported a loss. Amit Jain's CarDekho reported a loss of Rs 246 crore, whereas Peyush Bansal reported a loss of Rs 102 crore.

I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don’t bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that’s why we do what we do 🤗 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 24, 2023

Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com has not disclosed the numbers since the financial year 2020, when it reported a loss of Rs 27 crore. Vineeta Singh's Sugar Cosmetics has also reported a loss of Rs 75 crore. It also mentions that Emcure Pharmaceuticals is not a start up. Additionally, Namita Thapar is the executive director of the company and not the founder, as it was founded by her father.

As a reply, Mittal said, "I know you meant it in jest, so with all due respect, sir, I think you reacted to what appears to be superficial, biassed, and incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like you, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue, and that’s why we do what we do."

Viewers responded by asking for numbers; some even said that once his company plans for an IPO, it would be easy to understand if one needs to invest in his company or not.

Best to then share what are your financials at least summarily. — Suraj Gokhale (@surajgokhale) January 24, 2023

Harsh Goenka is not the only one to have shared this point of view. Other users have pointed this out and said this is one of the major reasons they don't wish to watch the show.

