 Commercial Space Demand Grows At 11% Compounded Annual Growth Rate From 2020-25 In Top Eight Indian Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCommercial Space Demand Grows At 11% Compounded Annual Growth Rate From 2020-25 In Top Eight Indian Cities

Commercial Space Demand Grows At 11% Compounded Annual Growth Rate From 2020-25 In Top Eight Indian Cities

For comparison, the operating cost in a Tier-II US city per FTE (Full Time Employee) per BPM Business process management is indexed at 100; the same is 19 for Bengaluru (As of FY23).

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The demand for commercial space has grown at an 11 per cent Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020-25 in the top eight Indian cities, a report said on Friday. "Bengaluru has emerged as one of the most cost-effective workforce cities for global enterprises, the cost is almost 81 per cent lower as compared to Tier-II US cities," Enquirus Capital, an investment banking firm, said in a report.

For comparison, the operating cost in a Tier-II US city per FTE (Full Time Employee) per BPM Business process management is indexed at 100; the same is 19 for Bengaluru (As of FY23).

Read Also
Online gaming Firm Gameskraft Technologies Files Police Complaint Against Former CFO For Allegedly...
article-image

According to the report, India has emerged as a high-growth, cost-effective office space destination, and businesses are looking at the nation for scalability, affordability, and a skilled talent pool. "The demand for commercial space in the Top 8 Indian cities has grown at an 11 per cent CAGR in the year 2020-25, from 39.3 million square feet (mn sq. ft) to 66.4 million square feet (mn sq ft)," the report noted.

As global office markets mature, Indian cities dominate the net absorption. The cumulative net absorption of office space from calendar year 2016 (CY16) to the first nine months of CY24 for cities like New York -5.4 mn sq ft, London -3 mn sq ft, Hong Kong 3.6 mn sq ft, Beijing 24.7 mn sq ft, Mumbai 39.6 mn sq ft, Tokyo 52 mn sq ft and Bengaluru at the top with net absorption of 75.2 mn sq ft, the report highlighted.

FPJ Shorts
PNB SO Final Result 2025 Declared At pnbindia.in; Direct Link Here
PNB SO Final Result 2025 Declared At pnbindia.in; Direct Link Here
Sanju Samson Posts Candid Moments With Wife On Onam Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Out Pics
Sanju Samson Posts Candid Moments With Wife On Onam Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Out Pics
Weather Update Today: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Rajasthan & Gujarat; IMD Issues Red Alert
Weather Update Today: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Rajasthan & Gujarat; IMD Issues Red Alert
Dassault To Boost Stake In JV With Reliance Infrastructure, Takes Control Of Falcon Business Jet Manufacturing In India
Dassault To Boost Stake In JV With Reliance Infrastructure, Takes Control Of Falcon Business Jet Manufacturing In India

The office rentals as of Q3CY24 for Mumbai and Bengaluru were the most competitive among global cities. According to the report, London was the costliest in terms of rentals for office space at $207 per square feet (per sq ft) per year, while New York rentals recorded at $82, Tokyo at $76, Beijing at $56, Hong Kong $70, Mumbai at $27 whereas Bengaluru as the most affordable at $27/per sq ft per year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dassault To Boost Stake In JV With Reliance Infrastructure, Takes Control Of Falcon Business Jet...

Dassault To Boost Stake In JV With Reliance Infrastructure, Takes Control Of Falcon Business Jet...

GST Reform & Opposition States, Know - How Nirmala Sitharaman Managed A Smooth Consensus on GST 2.0?...

GST Reform & Opposition States, Know - How Nirmala Sitharaman Managed A Smooth Consensus on GST 2.0?...

India's Food Processing Sector Accounts For 7.7% Of Manufacturing Output, Supports 7 Million Jobs;...

India's Food Processing Sector Accounts For 7.7% Of Manufacturing Output, Supports 7 Million Jobs;...

Commercial Space Demand Grows At 11% Compounded Annual Growth Rate From 2020-25 In Top Eight Indian...

Commercial Space Demand Grows At 11% Compounded Annual Growth Rate From 2020-25 In Top Eight Indian...

GST Reforms To Moderate CPI Inflation In 65-75 BPS Range, Unleashing Middle-Class Consumption Boost

GST Reforms To Moderate CPI Inflation In 65-75 BPS Range, Unleashing Middle-Class Consumption Boost