Viral Video: Nagpur Man Drives Car While Kissing Girlfriend Seated On His Lap, Arrested For Rash Driving

Police in Nagpur on Monsday registered offense after a man was found to be driving a car with a woman on his lap who was hugging and kissing him. The car

was in motion and was moving with considerable speed when the couple was in each other's arms. An offense has been registered against the couple under

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bombay Police Act and Motor Vehicles Act. Charges of rash driving, public indecency and objectionable behaviour have been slapped.

Who are they?

As per media reports, both, the man and the woman are 28 years old. The man is reportedly a chartered accountant while the woman is an engineer by profession.

The car was on Law College Square to Shankar Nagar stretch, one of the busiest road in Nagpur.

Fortunately, no one got hurt because of the moving car being driven by the man with the girl in his lap clasping his waist with her legs.

The makeout session inside the car was recorded by a man who was riding pillion on a motorbike passing by the car. The man on bike, out of sense of civic duty, reported the incident of rash, negligent driving to police at Ambazari Police Station in Nagpur.

The video is being widely shared on social media.

Couple driving car in compromising position in Dharampeth on Monday night.



Such irresponsible driving not only risk lives of the car driver and his girlfriend but also put other commuters in danger#nagpurnews #car #accident #nagpur #dharampeth pic.twitter.com/lKd3K2R1Mg — nagpurnews (@nagpurnews3) July 15, 2024

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, police official began search to nab the couple when it was found out that the man was on the run after attempting to conceal the car at a friend's place.

But the police managed to arrest him from Wardha Road and also nabbed his girlfriend.

Maharashtra has seen several high-profile cases of fatal car accidents caused by rash, negligent driving. Earlier this month son of a Shiv Sena leader was arrested as his BMW car killed a woman riding pillion on a bike in Worli. Mihir Shah, the accused, was under influence while he was driving the car.

In the month of May, an accident involving son of a politically connected family was booked as he struck two techies on road.

(With inputs from agencies)