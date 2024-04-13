Man Crazily Dances With Box Full Of Firecrackers On His Head, Chilling Video Records What Happened Next

We are often told to be careful about using firecrackers during a celebration, however, a video of a man purportedly drunk dancing with a box of firecrackers over his hand has gone viral on social media. The clip opens showing a group of men dancing at a wedding procession, followed by one of them lifting a box of explosives and placing it over his head as if it were a mere prop to accompany his dance steps.

Seconds into the video, the man was seen dancing with the box and flaunting his adah to others. Sparks gushed from the container and dramatically fell to the ground. This didn't distract him from grooving on the road as he was seen continuing his desi moves with no worry about his safety.

The air was filled with smoke emitted from the fireworks. The clip further showed his friends distancing him from themselves as the fire sparks intensified. Purportedly, his hoodie caught some amount of fire, resulting in him falling down and throwing the box away. A while later he was seen running away from the stop before the fireworks exploded.

The video is now going viral on social media and alerting people to avoid such silly acts. Mocking his reckless dance, people termed him "Kathron ke khiladi."