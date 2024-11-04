Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'

Influencer Records Video Of Adding Fanta to Paratha; Bizarre Recipe Goes Viral | Calvin Lee/Instagram

The internet is no stranger to bizarre food combinations, which often roll out online and leave people stunned. While you might have come across people experimenting with Maggie noodles quite often, a recent video showed a Singaporean influencer extending the fun to Parathas.

So, move over chocolate Vada Pav or Coca-Cola Maggie, as the latest creation in the world of these weird dishes is something which will entirely blow your mind.

Popular influencer Calvin Lee, known for experimenting with unconventional dishes, recently shared a quirky recipe idea on his Instagram page. Are you sure you want to take this ahead and know what he tried preparing? If yes, we have you covered.

Adding Fanta to Paratha...

The dish that Lee prepared left many scratching their heads and asking why. In his Instagram reel, the Singaporean foodie decided to spice up a staple food, a Paratha, by mixing it with an aerated beverage.

This might leave you screaming, but as we have promised to reveal it you, we'll let you know that he added some drops of Fanta to a Paratha. Yes, you read that right!

In the video, Lee captured himself creating a weird fusion of Fanta and a traditional Paratha. "Let's try Fanta Roti Prata," he said excitedly while opening the recipe video, which showed him adding some Fanta juice and curry to a Paratha piece placed on a cooking pan. "Mix a bit then let it boil," he said as the video went further.

Netizens react

As the dish appeared to take shape, Lee took note of it and exclaimed, "Looks fantastic!"

Being uploaded this October, the video has already gathered more than five lakh views on Instagram.

Wait, what? Fantastic? It left netizens amused and stunned at the same time. They weren't pleased by Lee's preparation, which made them comment "Instant JAIL". "Stop ruining the foods," netizens wrote.