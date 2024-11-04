 Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'

Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'

In the video, Lee captured himself creating a weird fusion of Fanta and a traditional Paratha. "Let's try Fanta Roti Prata," he said excitedly while opening the recipe video, which showed him adding some Fanta juice and curry to a Paratha piece placed on a cooking pan. "Mix a bit then let it boil," he said as the video went further.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Influencer Records Video Of Adding Fanta to Paratha; Bizarre Recipe Goes Viral | Calvin Lee/Instagram

The internet is no stranger to bizarre food combinations, which often roll out online and leave people stunned. While you might have come across people experimenting with Maggie noodles quite often, a recent video showed a Singaporean influencer extending the fun to Parathas.

So, move over chocolate Vada Pav or Coca-Cola Maggie, as the latest creation in the world of these weird dishes is something which will entirely blow your mind.

Popular influencer Calvin Lee, known for experimenting with unconventional dishes, recently shared a quirky recipe idea on his Instagram page. Are you sure you want to take this ahead and know what he tried preparing? If yes, we have you covered.

Watch video

FPJ Shorts
Vidya Balan Recalls Being Called 'Panauti' After Malayalam Film Was Shelved: 'Thought Mera Sapna Kabhi Poora Nahi Hoga'
Vidya Balan Recalls Being Called 'Panauti' After Malayalam Film Was Shelved: 'Thought Mera Sapna Kabhi Poora Nahi Hoga'
What Is Kukur Tihar? Nepali Tradition That Worships Dogs
What Is Kukur Tihar? Nepali Tradition That Worships Dogs
Uorfi Javed SLAMS Sana Khan's 'Husbands Who Allow Wives To Wear Revealing Clothes' Comment: 'Your Choices Don't Make You Superior'
Uorfi Javed SLAMS Sana Khan's 'Husbands Who Allow Wives To Wear Revealing Clothes' Comment: 'Your Choices Don't Make You Superior'
Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'
Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'

Adding Fanta to Paratha...

The dish that Lee prepared left many scratching their heads and asking why. In his Instagram reel, the Singaporean foodie decided to spice up a staple food, a Paratha, by mixing it with an aerated beverage.

This might leave you screaming, but as we have promised to reveal it you, we'll let you know that he added some drops of Fanta to a Paratha. Yes, you read that right!

Read Also
'Helicopter Is Missing': Food Blogger Trolled For Falsely Claiming To Record 'Helicopter Dosa' In...
article-image

In the video, Lee captured himself creating a weird fusion of Fanta and a traditional Paratha. "Let's try Fanta Roti Prata," he said excitedly while opening the recipe video, which showed him adding some Fanta juice and curry to a Paratha piece placed on a cooking pan. "Mix a bit then let it boil," he said as the video went further.

Netizens react

As the dish appeared to take shape, Lee took note of it and exclaimed, "Looks fantastic!"

Being uploaded this October, the video has already gathered more than five lakh views on Instagram.

Wait, what? Fantastic? It left netizens amused and stunned at the same time. They weren't pleased by Lee's preparation, which made them comment "Instant JAIL". "Stop ruining the foods," netizens wrote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'

Viral Video: Influencer Adds Fanta To Paratha, Calls His Bizarre Recipe 'Fantastic'

Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River

Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River

Woman Places Kitchen Bowl On Her Head Before Combing Hair; Video Of Hairstyle Hack Leaves Netizens...

Woman Places Kitchen Bowl On Her Head Before Combing Hair; Video Of Hairstyle Hack Leaves Netizens...

Couple Receives Letter From Canada Suggesting There're Secret Rooms In Their 130-Year-Old Home; They...

Couple Receives Letter From Canada Suggesting There're Secret Rooms In Their 130-Year-Old Home; They...

Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan...

Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan...