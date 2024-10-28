'Helicopter Is Missing': Food Blogger Trolled For Falsely Claiming To Record 'Helicopter Dosa' In Viral Video

Helicopter Dosa | Instagram: Janak Bardoliya

Are you someone who loves South Indian cuisine? If yes, this video might trigger you, just like how it angered other foodies who love Dosa. It claimed to show a street food vendor serving something termed "Helicopter Dosa", only to figure out that it was just a usual recipe.

The idea of a bizarre dish named "Helicopter dosa" definitely piqued curiosity, but it equally disappointed people when visuals turned out to show a regular Masala Dosa.

A food blogger named Janak Bardoliya filmed a video of a woman preparing Dosa and posted it online by saying, "Hardworking Aunty Selling Helicopter Dosa..."

The video opened by showing a woman adding some Dosa batter into a pan and preparing the South Indian delicacy. It showed her sprinkling some seasonings and stuffing the dish with cooked Sabji. So, basically, one could call it a Masala Dosa and nothing else.

Internet reacts

Noting that the reel creator called it a "Helicopter Dosa" to draw their attention for mere views, they trolled him in the comments section. People kept asking him where was the helicopter as they were unable to spot it or anything similar in the video.

Netizens pointed out that initially watched the video again and again to ensure whether they missed the part where the helicopter touch was given to the food preparation, either by swinging the Dosa in a speedy way or shaping it like one. On still failing to see any signs of the claimed version of the dish, they flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions.

"Me waiting for the dosa to go helicopter 😂rewatching agsinnn again to confirm if I didn’t miss the flying part bro (sic)," read one comment. "Where is Helicopter?" asked another.

People echoed their voices to say "Helicopter is missing".

Video is now viral with 80 million views!

Despite the false claim, the video has gone viral on Instagram and already received more than 80 million views.