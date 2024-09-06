 Viral Video: Restaurant In Malaysia Serves Loooooong Dosa, Reaction Of Foodies Is Something You Can't Miss
Viral Video: Restaurant In Malaysia Serves Loooooong Dosa, Reaction Of Foodies Is Something You Can't Miss

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Restaurant In Malaysia Serves Loooooong Dosa, Video Goes Viral | Instagram/Christian Brucki

Are you someone who loves to go for South Indian cuisine every time you visit a restaurant? If yes, this video is just for you! The video features an Indian restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, named TG's Nasi Kandar, serving foodies with loooooong dosas, leaving them impressed. It opens to show the reactions of people on being served the huge dosa.

A staff of the restaurant was seen carrying the dish to customers. Covering a small portion of the dish with a tissue, he held the dosa in his hands. The tall dosa was placed on a plate and served carefully to the food tables. From the very first sight, people were in awe for the stunning dosa. It certainly caught the attention of people and made them captures photos and videos of it.

Watch video

The footage from the restaurant in Malaysia also captured how people from the other table were captivated by this dish when the order was served to someone on the next table. They stood up and approached the dosa table to look at its magnificent size and record the dining experience on camera.

Tastes good, too?

A travel enthusiast and blogger who tried this dosa at the eatery shared the video online and asked netizens in wonder whether this happened to be the biggest dosa in the world. Identified as Christian Brucki, the traveller who recently visited the restaurant for the looooong dosa said, "People are shocked when they order this dosa from the restaurant in Kuala Lumpur for less than two dollars." "The taste is actually pretty good," he added.

Video goes viral

This food reel is now going viral on Instagram. Being shared earlier this year, it has already hit 1.7 million views and thousands of likes on the social media platform.

