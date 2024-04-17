Viral Video: Hippo Escapes Rondvlei Nature Reserve, Takes A Stroll Of Cape Town

A video of a hippopotamus taking a stroll of Cape Town after it escaped from the Rondvlei Nature Reserve is going viral on social media. It shows the wild animal casually walking on the empty streets of the South African town. Photos and videos of the hippo wandering through the residential premises surfaced online and went viral on Saturday.

It was spotted by some of the residents who were shocked to see the wildlife come from their windows. The huge animal was seen walking on the side where there were some bushes, probably trying its best to relocate itself into the greens.

Reacting to the incident, a local told the media that his aged mother spotted the hippo from their house and was scared. Describing the moment a little further, he said, "My 74-year-old mom watched from inside the house, very scared, as the hippo came straight for our door. It then turned around and ran up the road, but before then it broke my wall as it jumped over it."

The hippo reportedly broke through a fence at the Rondevlei Nature Reserve after a fight with a dominant male inside the reserve. However, the wildlife department and the police managed to bring it back to the reserve with no cases of mishaps being reported to the public.