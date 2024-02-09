 Viral Video: Former Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce Seen Lying And Talking Over Phone On Road In Canberra
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
The Daily Mail

Former deputy prime minister of Australia, Barnaby Joyce, found himself in an embarrassing situation during a late-night incident in Canberra. Caught on camera, Joyce was seen taking a tumble while talking on the phone on Lonsdale Street in Braddon around 11:40 pm on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Joyce was seated on a large pot plant in the street, engaged in a conversation before he lost his balance and fell onto the footpath. The footage of the incident posted on social media captured Joyce muttering profanities into his phone as he continued his call from the ground. In the video, Joyce can be seen wearing the same blue and white tie he wore earlier during Question Time in Parliament House on Wednesday.

Watch the video here:

Joyce defends self

Addressing the incident on Friday, Joyce admitted to the blunder, explaining that he was passionately referring to himself profanely on the phone after the fall. He clarified that while walking back to his accommodation after Parliament adjourned at 10 pm, he sat on the edge of a plant box, lost his balance, but continued the call, animatedly discussing his mishap.

As per reports, people who are close to Joyce suggested that the phone call was likely with his wife, Vikki Campion, a former staffer. Campion confirmed on Friday that Joyce was not referring to her when he uttered the profanity, stating, "I think he was calling himself one, he likes to self-flagellate."

Joyce and Campion's relationship gained attention in 2018 when it was revealed they were having an affair. The controversy arose as Campion was pregnant at the time, and Joyce was still married while she served as his media adviser. The couple, now married, welcomed two sons together and tied the knot last November.

