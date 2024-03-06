Viral Video: Foreigner Narrates His Experience From 30-Hour-Long Train Journey In India

An avid traveller Daniel Pinto recently visited India and enjoyed a train journey. He managed to secure an upper seat on a 30-hour-long travel. While recording his train trip, he captured what he ate on the "Cheapest train" in India. WATCH VIDEO:

He recorded visuals showing a huge rush entering the train, passengers sleeping on their seats and carrying out their chores, and pantry staff selling food inside coaches, followed by him asking for a Chicken Biryani. He no sooner turned the focus of the video to a foodie one and reviewed his meal which he purchased for Rs. 130 (€ 1.50). "Not the best Biryani I've ever had, but it's on train. Not bad," he says having taken a few spoons of the dish.

Born in Portugal, Pinto lived in London for 20 years and then started touring places to enjoy his life and soothe his interests in learning about cultures and meeting new people. In one of the interviews published on the internet, he notes that he has already been to over 120 countries around the world and has spent time in some of the offbeat destinations.

It is learned that he holds a dream to travel to every country in the world and as he reaches one step closer to this, he updates that on social media. With a followership of nearly 400K people on TikTok and 47.6K on Instagram, the digital content creator identifies himself with the username Dnzh Travels. Dnzh is how he says his friends call him.