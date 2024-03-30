Viral Video: Fake Soft Drink Prepared & Filled In Used Coca Cola Bottles To Sell Them As Original

Viral Video: Fake Soft Drink Prepared & Filled In Used Bottles To Sell Them As Original | X

In video that is doing rounds on social media, a shocking process has been captured that has panicked all those who love having soft drinks. The video shows a place that looks like a warehouse or a factory. In the video, while one man is seen preparing a drink, and filling it in bottles using a funnel, the other is seen packaging those bottles. A huge storage of used soft drink bottles including coca cola or sprite, etc can be seen stacked on the side while this process is underway. The final product looks exactly like an original coca cola bottle.

Watch the video here

Scaryyyy…



Everything in this world is fabricated or adulterated these days …



pic.twitter.com/XuZ25avksj — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) March 29, 2024

The video was posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter) by a user with the handle- @DealsDhamaka. The user said in the post, "Scary….Everything in this world is fabricated or adulterated these days …”.

Netizens too reacted to this post expressing concerns over fabricated and fake protects that have potential of jeopardizing the health of our loved ones. Some highlight other products that are prepared and sold in the name of genuineness while others are suggesting solutions that can help us from falling prey to such situations.

Crush your plastic bottle after use — Aashish Dalmia (@iAashishDalmia) March 29, 2024

Companies should print a QR code on bottles for people to check if the product is original or not. — Siva Malireddy (@gangadhar539) March 29, 2024

While the date, time or exact location where the video was shot is still not confirmed or verified, the video has created a situation of panic in the minds of people who love soft drinks especially those who allow even their children to consume packed drinks. Even if we crush our used bottles and drink, if we can we be sure if many others have actually crushed their bottles before disposing is a question. Its a complex and serious matter that requires attention of the Govt as well as the companies who actually produce such products who can work on a strategy to help consumers identify and be rest assured of the genuineness of the product they are buying.