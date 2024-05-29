 Viral Video: 'Drunk' Tourist Hits Cars In North Goa's Siolim, Plays Music And Dances After Being Stopped Over Road Rage
The video of the tourist setting up his music device on the road after parking his car and dancing there after the road rage has went viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Goa road rage | X video

Goa: A tourist driving on the roads of North Goa, allegedly drunk, hit two cars in the Siolim area after which he was stopped by one of the affected vehicle's driver. As his tourist's rented car bumped into the other man's vehicle and scratched it, the person was furious. He questioned the man over his unacceptable driving that resulted in damage to his car. However, without any regret, the tourist who is said to be a Mumbaikar (named Tushar) went to play some music and dance on the streets.

The video of the tourist setting up his music device on the road after parking his car and dancing there after the road rage has went viral on social media. The incident took place on Monday night.

Watch video:

The video opened showing the Mumbai-based man putting his music speaker on and throwing some dance moves on the street, next to his parked vehicle which the other driver claimed to have hit his car. Later, Tushar and the person from the other car confronted each other to resolve the issue, but the video ended before clarifying its conclusion. They were seen discussing how the tourist's car hit the adjacent vehicle as the man showed him the dents and scratches near his rear wheel.

Tourist was returning from a party...

Taking note of the incident, a local media outlet Herald Goa quoted an eyewitness and reported that the tourist was returning from a party and might have consumed a few drinks.

The report mentioned neither of the parties involved to have filed a police complaint. Meanwhile, based on the video widely circulating online, the Anjuna Police Station looked into the matter. Police Inspector Prashal Desai from the respective police station told the media source that they he spoke to the involved persons to learn that "The incident was compromised."

