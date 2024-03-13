Viral Video: Artist Surprises Bus Conductor With His Candid Sketch On Travel Ticket, Latter's Reaction Will Leave You Smiling

While we all have taken a bus ride, have you ever tried adding a smile to the faces of the bus officials? This might be as simple as offering them some water or chocolates, or asking them how their day has been. This little act might make them feel acknowledged and happy. Something similar took place on a bus routing through the roads of Kerala.

A video is winning the hearts of netizens on Instagram as it shows a magical moment associated with a bus conductor and a passenger. The person onboard casually received a ticket from the official and then took to pay tribute to him. He picked up his ticket and flipped it over. Taking his art pencil, the passenger started observing and drawing the conductor on the black side of the travel ticket issued to him. WATCH VIDEO:

Bus Conductor's Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

Once the bus halted and they got down, the artist approached the bus conductor to surprise him. He presented his candid sketch to him only to catch his precious reaction of amazement and joy. He shared a huge heartfelt smile after looking at his sketch. The same also left his colleagues impressed. It was learned that at the end of the video, the bus conductor extended a friendly invite to the artist for a cup of tea.

Video Goes Viral, Hits 29 M Views

Shared by Ashiq, the video has attracted so far 29 million views on Instagram. Netizens appreciated Ashiq's warm gesture and said, "Being the reason for someone else laugh is another level." "This is sooooo sweet," added another while commenting on the viral reel.