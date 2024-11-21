 Viral Video: After Sannati Mitra, 2 Other Kolkata Models Go Topless On Road
The video showed Hemoshree Bhadra and Sourav Mandal, Miss Kolkata 2016 and Mr Kolkata 2019 respectively, ditching unusual dresses and going topless on a road. In the video, Hemoshree was seen covering herself with only a towel, similar to what Sannati Mitra did at the historic spot in New Delhi. Sourav was seen in a semi-nude avatar flaunting his chiselled body.

2 Kolkata Models Go Topless In Viral Video | Instagram/selena.bb22 and sourav_hunky

Kolkata models have recently caught the attention for not good reasons. After two Miss Kolkata models sparked an outrage for visiting a Durga Pandal in indecent clothes, a video of one of them performing towel dance at the India Gate attracted backlash for disrespecting the revered site. Now, yet another clip has surfaced on the internet on similar lines. This records two Kolkata models going topless on a public street to film a reel.

The video showed Hemoshree Bhadra and Sourav Mandal, Miss Kolkata 2016 and Mr Kolkata 2019 respectively, ditching unusual dresses and going topless on a road. The two models were seen creating a reel in their attire.

Take a look at the video below

In the video, Hemoshree was seen covering herself with only a towel, similar to what Sannati Mitra did at the historic spot in New Delhi. Sourav was seen in a semi-nude avatar flaunting his chiselled body.

While Sourav simply stood next to the Miss Kolkata fame, Hemoshree was seen displaying dance moves in the video.

Both the Kolkata models uploaded the reel on Instagram. Being shared on Monday, the reel has gone viral and attracted more than seven lakh views.

Viral Towel dance video at India Gate

While the location of Hemoshree and Sourav's reel is unknown, another Kolkata model named Sannati Mitra performed a towel dance in front of the India Gate in New Delhi recently. She took the internet by storm for her performance and received massive backlash for wearing a towel and filming a reel the war memorial.

