'Set An Example By Arresting Her': Kolkata Model’s Towel Dance At India Gate Draws Ire After ‘Obscene’ Outfit For Durga Puja (VIDEO)

Viral Video: Kolkata Model’s Towel Dance At India Gate | Instagram/Sannati Mitra

Kolkata model named Sannati Mitra has gone viral for wrong reasons, once again. Her followers might know that she attracted a massive backlash for visiting a Durga pandal in vulgar dress. After posing from the auspicious site in her black slit gown, Mitra was seen performing a towel dance at the India Gate in New Delhi, a respectful site dedicated to the thousands of Army Jawans to laid down their lives between 1914 and 1921.

Netizens have slammed the Kolkata-based model for her indecent dance at the war memorial. Reacting to her video, which showed her ditching usual clothing and covering herself up with only a towel to dance in front of the historic location, people demanded her arrest.

Mitra shared the video claiming it to be a tribute to all men. She uploaded her towel dance video online on International Men's Day (November 19), by captioning it "Happy International Men’s day. May you all continue to inspire and motivate others with your courage, kindness and empathy".

In the video, Mitra was seen dancing to the classic Bollywood song "Mere Khwabon Mein", which originally shows Kajol performing a towel dance.

The video is going viral on Instagram. It has already received 7,08,000 views and 11,700 likes. While a few people were impressed with her sensual dance moves, most internet users condemned her for dancing in a towel at India Gate. They demanded her arrest for creating nuisance and disrespectfully grooving at the revered site.

Voices echoed in the comments section to "Arrest her".

We badly need reel free zones 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/LASnOAEdSd — ಖಡಕ್ ಮೊಮ್ಮಗ (@KadakMommaga) November 20, 2024

"Where is the god da*n Delhi police now? She should be behind bars to promote vulgarity in such public places which are considered holy by many", one commented. "Our martyrs' names are written on that monument to pay homage and respects for the sacrifice they made for this great nation and she's clearly disrespecting their sacrifice!! this is so wrong!! arrest her right away", they added.

"This is pathetic. Why no authority take action against such nuances. This is not feminism. I'm sorry about this but it's a vulgarism", another user wrote.