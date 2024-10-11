 'Shame, Stop This Vulgarity': Netizens Slam Miss Kolkata Models For Attending Durga Puja Celebration In ‘Rebellious’ Outfits
The photo captured Miss Kolkata famed influencers, Hemoshree Bhadra and Sannati Mitra, posing in 'rebellious' outfits from a Devi pandal. Both, known for usually uploading luring and sensual content online, clicked themselves from the festive event wearing indecent dresses.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
A photo of models from West Bengal attending Durga Puja celebration in a far from traditional attire has sparked an outrage on social media. It captured Miss Kolkata famed influencers, Hemoshree Bhadra and Sannati Mitra, posing in 'rebellious' outfits from a Devi pandal. Both, known for usually uploading luring and sensual content online, clicked themselves from the festive event wearing indecent dresses.

Bhadra and Mitra shared the post on Instagram wearing revealing clothes. Their outfits were deemed inappropriate and rather offensive for the religious celebration as it included cleavage-baring crop top, vulgar bralette , and a deep thigh cut gown.

Sharing the picture online, they wrote, "t was so Rebellious ,we never thought it was possible, being a girl we always knew our body is “BAD” but life is like that it gives new examples and experiences."

Netizens slam Miss Kolkata models

The post went viral on Instagram. It attracted trolls from netizens. People slammed the models for attending the Durga Puja celebration at the pandal in vulgar and obscene outfits. "Stop this type of vulgarity on puja mandap. This is shameful," one internet user wrote.

Others further pointed out how they wore footwears into the pandal and posed on camera wearing them next to the idol. "Chappal pahan kar Tum log Nagar Bhagwan ke pass ja rahe ho sharm aana chahie Tum logon Ko kaise ladki ho re tum log dimag nahin hai (You are wearing footwear and going near God, have some shame. What kind of girls are you? Don't you have brains?)," people added condemning the models over their 'disrespectful' visit to the pandal.

