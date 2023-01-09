Viral video: 98-yr-old man released from jail in Ayodhya gets farewell from jail staff | Twitter @DgPrisons

Ayodhya: A 98-year-old convict, Ram Surat, was released from the Ayodhya Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya after serving a jail term in an alleged case he was incarcerated for five years, jail officials said. A video of his release is going viral on the internet since it was shared on Twitter by Uttar Pradesh Director General (Prisons). Watch video:

The video hit more than 11, 000 views on Twitter. The video shows Ayodhya Jail's District Superintendent, Shashikant Mishra Putrawat telling the elderly man that police would drop him at his place. Further in the video, Mishra could be seen escorting the elderly man to the car. Mishra Putrawat said that no one came to accompany the 98-year-old on his release.

According to jail officials, Surat was convicted under IPC sections -- 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation). Surat was set to get released on August 8, 2022, but on May 20, 2022, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was sent on parole for 90 days.

