 Viral VIDEO: 3 Minors Perform Dangerous Skating Stunt Holding Speeding Auto On Road For Instagram Reel
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral VIDEO: 3 Minors Perform Dangerous Skating Stunt Holding Speeding Auto On Road For Instagram Reel

Viral VIDEO: 3 Minors Perform Dangerous Skating Stunt Holding Speeding Auto On Road For Instagram Reel

The viral video shows that three young boys are skating behind a speeding auto-rickshaw, holding onto it as they perform stunts. These boys are seen making social media reels while engaging in this risky behaviour.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
3 Minors Perform Dangerous Skating Stunt. | X

Ghaziabad: In a concerning trend, minors are putting their lives at risk by performing dangerous stunts for a few likes and followers on social media. Another such video has hit the internet and has gone viral on social media. The video has raised concerns of safety on the road. The viral video shows that three young boys are skating behind a speeding auto-rickshaw, holding onto it as they perform stunts. These boys are seen making social media reels while engaging in this risky behaviour.

It is being claimed that the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. However, the social media users have clarified that the video is from Bangladesh. The video has sparked outrage and concern among viewers, with many questioning who would be held responsible if an accident were to occur. The situation is highly dangerous not only for the boys but also for other drivers on the road. If a vehicle were to approach from behind at high speed, a collision could result in severe injuries or even fatalities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Plea For Passport Records, Upholds Cancellation Decision
Mumbai: Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Plea For Passport Records, Upholds Cancellation Decision
Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Averts Disaster With Brake Failure Near August Kranti Maidan; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)
Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Averts Disaster With Brake Failure Near August Kranti Maidan; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)
Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180 Successful Raids In 2024
Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180 Successful Raids In 2024
Mumbai: Phase 1 Of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Launches, Benefits 80 Lakh Women; Political Dispute Erupts
Mumbai: Phase 1 Of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Launches, Benefits 80 Lakh Women; Political Dispute Erupts

This incident follows previous viral videos of minors engaging in dangerous activities, such as teenagers performing stunts with Mahindra Thar SUV. A minor was seen driving the SUV recklessly and performing life threatening stunts in the speeding vehicle. The video went viral on social media inspiring other kids to perform such stunts for a few likes, comments and traction on social media. They indulge in such dangerous activities and risk their life to get famous on social media. Strict action should be taken against these kids and also their parents for letting their children to perform such dangerous stunts on the road.

Read Also
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous Bicycle Stunts On CSMT Road,...
article-image

The video has raised important questions about road safety and the responsibilities of both drivers and pedestrians. It highlights the need for greater awareness among parents and authorities to prevent such risky behaviour, ensuring that minors are safe and not endangering themselves or others on the road.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral VIDEO: 3 Minors Perform Dangerous Skating Stunt Holding Speeding Auto On Road For Instagram...

Viral VIDEO: 3 Minors Perform Dangerous Skating Stunt Holding Speeding Auto On Road For Instagram...

'Namaste, Happy Independence Day': Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Greets Indians On I-Day, Extends...

'Namaste, Happy Independence Day': Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Greets Indians On I-Day, Extends...

Viral Video: Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio Melodiously Perform Patriotic Songs On Independence Day

Viral Video: Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio Melodiously Perform Patriotic Songs On Independence Day

Busker Performs AR Rahman's 'Vande Mataram' On Streets Of London, Unites Indians And Pakistanis To...

Busker Performs AR Rahman's 'Vande Mataram' On Streets Of London, Unites Indians And Pakistanis To...

Influencer Sarah Sarosh Apologises After Her 'Beauty Video' On Rape & Murder Case Goes Viral, Sparks...

Influencer Sarah Sarosh Apologises After Her 'Beauty Video' On Rape & Murder Case Goes Viral, Sparks...