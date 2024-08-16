Viral VIDEO: 3 Minors Perform Dangerous Skating Stunt Holding Speeding Auto On Road For Instagram Reel

3 Minors Perform Dangerous Skating Stunt. | X

Ghaziabad: In a concerning trend, minors are putting their lives at risk by performing dangerous stunts for a few likes and followers on social media. Another such video has hit the internet and has gone viral on social media. The video has raised concerns of safety on the road. The viral video shows that three young boys are skating behind a speeding auto-rickshaw, holding onto it as they perform stunts. These boys are seen making social media reels while engaging in this risky behaviour.

It is being claimed that the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. However, the social media users have clarified that the video is from Bangladesh. The video has sparked outrage and concern among viewers, with many questioning who would be held responsible if an accident were to occur. The situation is highly dangerous not only for the boys but also for other drivers on the road. If a vehicle were to approach from behind at high speed, a collision could result in severe injuries or even fatalities.

This incident follows previous viral videos of minors engaging in dangerous activities, such as teenagers performing stunts with Mahindra Thar SUV. A minor was seen driving the SUV recklessly and performing life threatening stunts in the speeding vehicle. The video went viral on social media inspiring other kids to perform such stunts for a few likes, comments and traction on social media. They indulge in such dangerous activities and risk their life to get famous on social media. Strict action should be taken against these kids and also their parents for letting their children to perform such dangerous stunts on the road.

The video has raised important questions about road safety and the responsibilities of both drivers and pedestrians. It highlights the need for greater awareness among parents and authorities to prevent such risky behaviour, ensuring that minors are safe and not endangering themselves or others on the road.