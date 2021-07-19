Viral: Twitterati call out woman boasting about 'bullying vegetarians and vegans'; promote consent and respect

We all love pulling pranks on our friends. The thrill of getting a hilarious reaction out of our friends is worth it, right? However, there's a thin line between fun and bullying.

While teasing your friends and pulling harmless pranks can be fun, one ought to take care that it should not hurt the other person physically and/or mentally. Serving one such reminder, a tweet is going viral.

A Twitter account that goes by the username 'sloth' made a tweet wherein they described an incident when they made a friend cry by serving them chicken on a Tuesday and lying initially that it was paneer. They recalled the friend calling it 'bullying' as 'good times'. They further added that bullying vegans and vegetarians is valid.