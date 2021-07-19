'Coronavirus is Katappa': PM Modi calls vaccinated people 'Bahubali'; netizens respond hilariously

It is no breaking news that Indians are movie buffs. We remember each dialogue, each dance step, each action move from our favourite films. India's Prime Minister is no different.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Monsoon Session of Parliament he made a reference to a movie, and it has become the subject of discussion on social media.

Asserting that COVID-19 has gripped the whole world, Modi said that vaccines were being administered on the 'bahu' (arms) of each individual, and all who have been administered their doze have become 'bahubali' (strong and having strength).

"Over 40 crore (400 million) people have become 'Bahubali' in the fight against COVID-19. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament on this," Modi said.

"If the members can take out some time Tuesday evening, then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic," Modi added.

Bahubali, the South Indian Indian epic made by S S Rajamouli has been one of India's most loved films. Hence, when PM Modi used the word Bahubali, all Indian movie buffs could not calm.

Indians took to social media to comment hilariously on the issue and make light-hearted memes.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.