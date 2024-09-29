Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931; Amethi Police Responds

Shirtless man doing pull-ups on NH 931 signboard | X/Amethi Live

A video from a National Highway 931 near Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on the internet, and it records another incident of people risking their lives for creating social media reels. The recent footage films a person hanging on to the signboard on the roadway, which is fixed about 10 metres above the ground, to do some pull-ups. It shows the shirtless man holding the rods of the signboard and doing pull-ups there.

Watch video

प्रकरण थाना अमेठी पुलिस के संज्ञान में है। वायरल वीडियो की जांच की जा रही है, जांचोपरान्त स्टंट करने वाले व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध नियमानुसार आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही अमल में लायी जायेगी। — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) September 29, 2024

Pull-ups on NH 931 signboard

The undated video opened showing a tall signboard placed at NH 931, where a man was seen holding the structure and riskily performing pull-ups. While the man was initially seen doing the fitness act, he was also seen climbing above with the help of the rod before the video concluded.

A closer look at the visual pointed out that there were two individuals involved in the dangerous stunt, one of them was spotted hiding atop the signboard, purportedly to shoot the reel from a top angle, along with the person who performed the pull-ups on camera.

Police responds

As the reel surfaced and got widely circulated online, Amethi police took note of the incident. "The matter is in the knowledge of Amethi Police Station. The viral video is being investigated, after investigation, necessary legal action will be taken against the persons doing the stunt as per the rules (translated)," the police said. reacting to the viral video of the man doing pull-ups on a signboard installed at the national highway.