Viral News: Delhi Police Has An 'On The Rocks' Message For Drivers This Party Season

As the celebration season has started with only a few days left for the New Year, people might have already gone ahead on a vacay mood and begun partying. On this note, the Delhi Police shared a road safety message urging people to not drink and drive.

Taking to social media, the team messaged in a punny way and expressed that they were okay with people going for Whiskey on the Rocks unless they were driving after it. "Drink and driving get you on the rocks," they said in an awareness post on X. "Drink and driving gives you hard rocks, not lemons to make lemonade," they further captioned their post.

Drink and driving gives you hard rocks,

Not lemons to make lemonade.

Don't Drink & Drive, Stay Safe.#Dontdrinkanddrive#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/lPqojXJGvL — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 26, 2023

The post was shared on X this Tuesday, December 26. Since then, the message has reached nearly 6000 people so far. More than a hundred X users were impressed with the quirky creative post made by the Delhi Police and they hit the like button. A few also replied to the post and resonated with the safety warning. They said, "Don't drink & drive as your loved one is waiting for you at home, stay safe."

Don't drink & drive as your loved one is waiting for you at home, stay safe. https://t.co/BxyKYDUBSl — ROBERT ZARZOLIEN (@RZarzolien) December 27, 2023

Mumbai Police too hits high with #DontDrinkAndDrive

Meanwhile, you may also take a look recalling how the Mumbai Police educated their citizens to drive safely and not involve themselves in drunk driving. Last year during New Year's Eve, they posted a series of images with a cocktail punch to address the matter in their quirky style. One of the posts read, "No Margarita on Mumbai's margs (roads)," while another said, "Long drives after a LIIT party? Not a lit idea."