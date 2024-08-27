Meme Fest Alert! 2 Sari-Clad Women Struggle To Survive On Escalator, Video Attracts Funny Reactions

Video On Fear Of Escalators | X

What's trending on social media today? The answer to this question is right here. X users are discussing over a video showing two innocent women struggling to pass an escalator test. A test? Yes, quite literally look like those students trying hard to sail through their examination. The two saree-clad women were seen moving upwards through the escalator, however, their style of using it was driven by free or unawareness.

An X user named Atulya posted the video and said, "Escalators are not for beginners...The fear of escalators is known as Escalaphobia." The video has resulted in a meme fest on the social media platform.

Watch video

Escalators are not for beginners: pic.twitter.com/uCzedDYNLj — Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) August 26, 2024

Was the video funny? The video showed one of the women holding her hands on the escalator floor and the other seated on one of its steps.

They seemed to be unaware that someone from their group was silently recording their video of struggling to take the escalator. As they reached above and exited the escalator, they smiled innocently. They felt shy on how their attempt of survive on an escalator was filmed on camera.

Netizens react

As the footage was surfaced on X, it went viral and received many reactions. Netizens reacted to the video post with memes. From sharing meme-based GIFs to laugh on the incident taking it in a lighthearted manner to telling "you are not alone," there were hundreds of comments on the X post with a day.

One of the replies shared a short clip of US President Joe Biden saying "Please know that you're not alone." On the other hand, others triggered a meme fest there. Some of the classic memes were shared alongside other funny memes. Notably, memes related to desi soap operas and sitcoms like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also surfaced online in this regard.