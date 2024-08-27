 Meme Fest Alert! 2 Sari-Clad Women Struggle To Survive On Escalator, Video Attracts Funny Reactions
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMeme Fest Alert! 2 Sari-Clad Women Struggle To Survive On Escalator, Video Attracts Funny Reactions

Meme Fest Alert! 2 Sari-Clad Women Struggle To Survive On Escalator, Video Attracts Funny Reactions

X users are discussing over a video showing two innocent women struggling to ride through an escalator. The two saree-clad women were seen moving upwards through the escalator, however, their style of using it was driven by free or unawareness.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Video On Fear Of Escalators | X

What's trending on social media today? The answer to this question is right here. X users are discussing over a video showing two innocent women struggling to pass an escalator test. A test? Yes, quite literally look like those students trying hard to sail through their examination. The two saree-clad women were seen moving upwards through the escalator, however, their style of using it was driven by free or unawareness.

An X user named Atulya posted the video and said, "Escalators are not for beginners...The fear of escalators is known as Escalaphobia." The video has resulted in a meme fest on the social media platform.

Watch video

Was the video funny? The video showed one of the women holding her hands on the escalator floor and the other seated on one of its steps.

FPJ Shorts
'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'
'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Video: Roadshow Held For Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Celebrate His Bronze Medal From Paris 2024 Olympics
Video: Roadshow Held For Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Celebrate His Bronze Medal From Paris 2024 Olympics

They seemed to be unaware that someone from their group was silently recording their video of struggling to take the escalator. As they reached above and exited the escalator, they smiled innocently. They felt shy on how their attempt of survive on an escalator was filmed on camera.

Netizens react

As the footage was surfaced on X, it went viral and received many reactions. Netizens reacted to the video post with memes. From sharing meme-based GIFs to laugh on the incident taking it in a lighthearted manner to telling "you are not alone," there were hundreds of comments on the X post with a day.

One of the replies shared a short clip of US President Joe Biden saying "Please know that you're not alone." On the other hand, others triggered a meme fest there. Some of the classic memes were shared alongside other funny memes. Notably, memes related to desi soap operas and sitcoms like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also surfaced online in this regard.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meme Fest Alert! 2 Sari-Clad Women Struggle To Survive On Escalator, Video Attracts Funny Reactions

Meme Fest Alert! 2 Sari-Clad Women Struggle To Survive On Escalator, Video Attracts Funny Reactions

Woman Proposes To Boyfriend On Flight, Thanks IndiGo For Helping Her Plan The Surprise Moment On...

Woman Proposes To Boyfriend On Flight, Thanks IndiGo For Helping Her Plan The Surprise Moment On...

Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral

Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral

Janmashtami 2024: Muslim Family In Punjab Dresses Kid In Lord Krishna Costume, Heartwarming Video...

Janmashtami 2024: Muslim Family In Punjab Dresses Kid In Lord Krishna Costume, Heartwarming Video...

Video: Netizens Reject Viral Leftover Roti Recipe That Hit 68 Million Views, Say It's...

Video: Netizens Reject Viral Leftover Roti Recipe That Hit 68 Million Views, Say It's...