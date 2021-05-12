VIRAL: How an 'unrecognisable' Leonardo DiCaprio became Tweeple's new meme material

On Tuesday, actor Leonardo DiCaprio revealed his first look from his upcoming film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
The period thriller is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese. In the film, Leonardo plays the character of Ernest Buckhart, and Lily Gladstone plays the role of his wife Mollie Burkhart. The movie also stars Robert De Niro in a crucial role.
Taking to Instagram, Leonardo posted a picture of himself sitting beside his co-star Lily at a dinner table. The caption of the post reads, "First look at #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon."
The New York Post then put up an article with a headline that says, "Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognisable in first photos of new Scorsese film."
While some agree, most people disagree. And this gave rise to a meme fest on Twitter about DiCaprio's first look from the film. While many are happy to have a glimpse of the actor's look in the film, others have used this opportunity and made memes.
Even though the film isn't here yet, the memes are. And trust us, they will crack you up.
So here are some of the most hilarious memes about DiCaprio's new look. Laugh out loud!
