VIRAL: How an 'unrecognisable' Leonardo DiCaprio became Tweeple's new meme material

On Tuesday, actor Leonardo DiCaprio revealed his first look from his upcoming film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

The period thriller is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese. In the film, Leonardo plays the character of Ernest Buckhart, and Lily Gladstone plays the role of his wife Mollie Burkhart. The movie also stars Robert De Niro in a crucial role.

Taking to Instagram, Leonardo posted a picture of himself sitting beside his co-star Lily at a dinner table. The caption of the post reads, "First look at #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon."