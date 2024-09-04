Viral Henry: 1900-Born Crocodile Is World's Oldest, Has 6 'Wives' & 10,000 Babies

Henry, world's oldest crocodile | X/Evan Kirstel

The internet is talking about Henry, the world's oldest crocodile going viral for its features and fatherhood. The man-eating Nile crocodile which was born in 1900 is leaving people stunned as they learn that it has mated with six 'wives' and produced ten thousand babies. The 123-year-old crocodile, Henry, is a father to 10,000 offspring through six of its partners.

CROC’N’ROLL STAR Meet world’s oldest crocodile Henry – a 16ft, 118 stone monster who has six ‘wives’ & has fathered 10,000 babies Nile crocodile Henry is approximately the length of a minibus https://t.co/0HnK3RUQBp pic.twitter.com/YgRM6pAY8r — Evan Kirstel #B2B #TechFluencer (@EvanKirstel) August 28, 2024

Henry is being described long enough to match the size of a minibus as it extends to a length of 16 feet alongside weighing 700 kg. The crocodile was reportedly born more than a century ago in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, which happens to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Impressively, Henry holds the title of the being the oldest crocodile alive on the planet and some also claim is could be the largest one in the world. However, Cassius, a 17-foot saltwater crocodile in Australia, is the widely recognised as the largest.

Meet Henry, who's over a Hundred & Twenty years old (120+) Making him the world's oldest Crocodile🐊 pic.twitter.com/WvQKKgn7wr — 🆈🅰🅾🄼🄸🄽🄶 2.0 (@MikeYaoming) March 30, 2024

How did Henry get its name?

There's an interesting tale narrating how the crocodile received a very human name, Henry. According to reports, the local tribes in Botswana observed this crocodile attacking human children in the region and were greatly alarmed by that. Then, with the aim to address the escalating danger, the tribes addressed the concern to Sir Henry Neumann, the renowned hunter for whom the crocodile was named. Instead of killing Henry to find a solution to the terror resulted in the area, Sir Neumann chose to capture him and ensure he would receive lifelong care.