VIRAL: Car in Ohio narrowly escapes crashing electricity pylon; watch shocking video here

Sometimes, luck or coincidence can play a big role in your life, especially if it saves your life. In a rather scary video from Brunswick, Ohio, a person narrowly escaped death after an electricity pylon crashed on the road.

In a 13 second video that's going viral, one can see that a car driving on a busy lane narrowly escapes an accident by a single second before a nearby electricity pylon comes crashing down, breaks violently and bursts into sparks.

Had the car been late by a second or two, there are high chances the person driving the car would get injured.

Watch the video here: