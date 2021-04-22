VIRAL: Car in Ohio narrowly escapes crashing electricity pylon; watch shocking video here

Sometimes, luck or coincidence can play a big role in your life, especially if it saves your life. In a rather scary video from Brunswick, Ohio, a person narrowly escaped death after an electricity pylon crashed on the road.
In a 13 second video that's going viral, one can see that a car driving on a busy lane narrowly escapes an accident by a single second before a nearby electricity pylon comes crashing down, breaks violently and bursts into sparks.
Had the car been late by a second or two, there are high chances the person driving the car would get injured.
Watch the video here:
The video has received a considerable amount of attention online shocking its viewers. While some people were shocked and relieved at the same time, others are cracking puns and taking this video with light humour.
One person wrote, "it looks like isolated cable. The black car driver is the one who is lucky."
Another person replied in the comments, "definitely sparked some conversation."
Here's how other people reacted to the shocking video on Twitter.
