 Vijay Mallya Shares Happy New Year Wishes, X Users Begin Meme Fest
Vijay Mallya Shares Happy New Year Wishes, X Users Begin Meme Fest

Vijay Mallya Shares Happy New Year Wishes, X Users Begin Meme Fest

In response to his post, a few netizens wished him back, while others flooded X with memes.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Netizens Share Memes On Vijay Mallya's New Year Post | X

Welcoming 2024, Indian fugitive former businessman Vijay Mallya shared New Year wishes on social media. "A very happy new year to all. May you all be blessed with gods grace. Good health, peace, prosperity and happiness (sic)," he tweeted. In response to his post, a few netizens wished him back, while others flooded X with memes.

Vijay Mallya's New Year Post

Netizens react

The post surfaced online around 7 a.m. on January 1. Noting the day to be a bank holiday and remembering the scam Mallya had been involved in, they reacted to how he mostly came online and messaged on days when the banks were shut. To the unversed, he is accused in a fraud and money laundering case and reportedly owes crores of rupees to 17 Indian banks which is estimated to be around 900 Cr INR.

His post attracted more than 221K views within the initial hours of being shared. X users triggered a meme fest on the social media platform while replying to his post. "SBI be like" memes were on the top. Meanwhile, a few netizens tried striking a balance by wishing him a Happy New Year in reply and also saying, "Return the money."

Check memes

"Happy New Year. Every moment is a fresh beginning," said a user replying to Mallya with a New Year greeting. "Waps aajao sir. Happy new year," tweeted another.

