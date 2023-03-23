 Vijay Mallya used MP status to open Swiss bank accounts, reveals CBI probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVijay Mallya used MP status to open Swiss bank accounts, reveals CBI probe

Vijay Mallya used MP status to open Swiss bank accounts, reveals CBI probe

The bank Edmond De Rothschild said an account in Vijay Mallya’s name was opened with it in November 2015.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Vijay Mallya | ANI Photo

In 2015, a year before Vijay Mallya resigned as a Rajya Sabha member following probes into his firms by different agencies, he used his status as a “member of the Upper House” to open accounts in a Swiss bank.

The CBI found this in response to requests by Indian courts sent to Swiss authorities for information on certain bank accounts to which Mallya had transferred loan funds in violation of agreements with IDBI and SBI.

The bank Edmond De Rothschild said an account in Mallya’s name was opened with it in November 2015. In Customer Confidential Data the concerned officer of the bank had also mentioned three other accounts associated with Mallya.

Read Also
Viral Video: Is that Vijay Mallya in OTT release 'The Night Manager?' Netizens react
article-image

According to the charge sheet, the confidential data said: “The form also states the client (Mallya) is not a professional politician or member of any political party. He is (at the time of opening of account) a member of the Upper House of Parliament in India.”

Regarding another account in the name of Ladywalk Investments, opened in June 2015, the data stated that it was opened to “provide margins for mortgage of property known as Ladywalk near London”. At the time of filing of the charge sheet, Mallya was living at the said property.

Read Also
Kingfisher ‘camouflaged’ loans to Vijay Mallya’s F1 team: CBI
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UN report says India likely to be most severely affected by water scarcity by 2050

UN report says India likely to be most severely affected by water scarcity by 2050

'We want justice': Opposition MPs protest in Parliament, demand JPC inquiry in Adani row; watch

'We want justice': Opposition MPs protest in Parliament, demand JPC inquiry in Adani row; watch

Watch: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar brought to Delhi Court in ₹200 crore money laundering case

Watch: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar brought to Delhi Court in ₹200 crore money laundering case

Gujarat court convicts Rahul Gandhi in 2019 defamation case over 'Modi surname' jibe, sentenced to 2...

Gujarat court convicts Rahul Gandhi in 2019 defamation case over 'Modi surname' jibe, sentenced to 2...

Shaheed Diwas 2023: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary

Shaheed Diwas 2023: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary