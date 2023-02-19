Viral Video: Is that Vijay Mallya in OTT release 'The Night Manager?' Netizens react

Viral Video: Is that Vijay Mallya in OTT release 'The Night Manager?' | Instagram

'The Night Manager' released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. Did you rush to the OTT platform to experience the thriller show soon after the clock struck past 12 am on that date?

With all that excitement in you, there are chances that you might have spotted the role of the lawyer in an episode. Wait, that's not businessman and fugitive Vijay Mallya, in case you guessed it to be him playing a cameo. Many viewers were shocked as they found the character to have an uncanny resemblance with Mallya.

Assuming and being confused that it's the businessman acting in the recent release, the internet started to troll the scene. "Shocking!!! Vijay Mallya plays a cameo in Hotstar's The Night Manager... Wo bhi lawyer banke aaya hai," read an Instagram post made in this regard.

You might be wondering who's the actor playing the role and gone viral for his similar looks to Vijay Mallya, the answer is Akashdeep Sabir. He plays Gurvinder GV, the attorney to Anil Kapoor (screen name Shailendra Rungta). For all the context, you would need to watch the episodes as we aren't in minds to reveal it for you.

Not many could guess it to be Akashdeep Sabir, and they echoed their voices to suggest it was Mallya in the black-white suit. Netizens reacted in the most-hilarious and critical way. The comments section to the posted video showing the attorney's entry in the show 'The Night Manager,' read, "Usko khud lawyer ki jarurat hai (He - as in Vijay Mallya - himself needs a lawyer)," and so on...

