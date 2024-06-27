VIDEO: YouTuber Avinash Rajput Attacked, Brutally Thrashed By Miscreants In Noida Over 'Casteist Remark'; 4 Arrested

YouTuber Avinash Rajput Attacked, Brutally Thrashed By Miscreants In Noida Over 'Casteist Remark' | YouTube

Noida: In a shocking incident, a famous YouTuber was assaulted by some youths in the middle of the road in Greater Noida West. The miscreants also filmed the incident and made it viral on social media. The YouTuber, identified as Avinash Rajput, shared the video on his official YouTube account, narrating the ordeal he went through. In the video, he pleaded with the authorities to take strict action against the assaulters.

Avinash claimed in the video that he went to Noida to visit his sister. During his visit, he went to Gaur City Mall, where around a dozen youngsters were waiting for him. The youths attacked Avinash and his companions at the mall, brutally beating them. One of his companions was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The attackers also made a video of the assault and shared it on social media.

The attackers vandalised Avinash's car, which is also seen in the video. Avinash and his companions somehow managed to escape from the spot. The reason behind the attack has not been ascertained yet. The police have arrested four youths in connection with the matter and are investigating it. In another video going viral on social media, Avinash Rajput is seen pleading with the authorities to take action against the attackers.

Avinash clarified in the video that he is a Bhojpuri artist and respects all religions, and has never made any racist remarks. He stated that he had no idea why he and his companions were attacked and expressed his desire for action against the culprits.

The police have claimed that they have arrested four individuals in connection with the matter. They have been identified as Vishan, Mukesh, Rahul, and Vineet. The police stated that the youths attacked YouTuber Avinash Rajput following an offensive remark against their caste.