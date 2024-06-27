YouTuber Kuwari Begum’s Lawyers Call Social Activist Who EXPOSED Her Videos 'Promoting Child Abuse’ A 'Professional Blackmailer', Claim Video Is 'AI-Generated'

The social activist who flagged videos and live sessions of the 23-year-old Ghaziabad YouTuber Shikha Metray, known on social media as 'Kuwari Begum', on X for "teaching" viewers to sexually assault infants, has allegedly been called a "professional blackmailer" by Metray's lawyers in court on Thursday.
According to Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj's post on X, Metray's lawyers claimed in court that the videos shared by the social activist on X have been morphed and her voice has been altered using AI.
Bhardwaj stated that Metray's lawyers "claimed Shikha is just a 23-year-old woman who made 'educational videos' on YouTube, and because of her 'increased followers' people are trying to implicate her falsely."
Bhardwaj informed that Metray's claims were debunked by her lawyers and they presented the "actual truth" before the judge.
"Humiliated for standing against wrong": Bhardwaj
"Faced yet another humiliation today in life only for standing against wrong …Felt angry when I heard their awful allegations against me but taking it as a lesson in patience and how to face adversaries in court. No final order on her bail even today. Interim bail to continue. Next date in July," Bhardwaj stated in her tweet.
She also asked YouTube India to provide her with the deleted video of Metray, which she had uploaded to her profile.
'Kuwari Begum' was arrested by Ghaziabad police earlier in June after her videos were flagged for "problematic content.”
The matter came to the fore after Bhardwaj flagged Metray’s videos and live sessions on X for "teaching" viewers to sexually assault infants, and called for police action against the YouTuber.
Ghaziabad police have filed an FIR based on the content, accusing Metray of promoting sexually aggressive behavior and telling viewers to "ignore consent."
Metray was also booked under the relevant sections of IT and POCSO acts. Her laptop and mobile phone were seized from her possession.
Metray's account, which featured over 115 videos and had 2,050 subscribers, has since been made unavailable to the public.