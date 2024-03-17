 VIDEO: 'Vial Of Blood' Delivered Instead Of Dresses; Customer Shocked After Shein Order Goes Wrong
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image

It is definitely scary to receive blood in your parcel, that too went you didn't order a tomato ketchup or a soy sauce. A woman from the US, Anna Elliott, who ordered some dresses for her through an online app received something too bizarre and concerning. She received the shock of her life after opening her parcel and finding a vial of blood and a can of pink beans. WATCH VIDEO:

Anna shared the video of her unordered product across social media, letting people know how her simple clothing order went miserably wrong. She alerted viewers of receiving a package with a human blood vial. In her video, she took a dig at the order and said, "CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is looking into it."

She posted a couple of videos to release her shock over receiving blood sample in her online order.

Later, in a video post, she addressed a comment of people slamming her for using Shein.

"I understand there has been a lot of controversy around Shein, but honestly that is what I can quite afford. So, I think it is important to be respectful and understand everyone's situation financially." She further noted that she wouldn't continue ordering from the retail platform after the bad experience.

