VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway Ministry Praises Heroic Act

Darbhanga: In a heroic incident, a TTE gave new lease of life to a passenger who suffered heart attack in moving train in Darbhanga, Bihar. The TTE administered timely CPR to the passenger due to which his life was saved after he suffered sudden heart attack in the train. The incident was caught on camera and the video is going viral on social media. The TTE is gaining praise from internet users after the railway ministry shared the video on its official social media account.

The passenger suffered heart attack inside 11062 Pawan Express from Darbhanga in Bihar to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The TTE reached the spot and without wasting any time administered CPR to the patient. The TTE was receiving instructions from a doctor over the phone and accordingly he administered CPR to the patient inside the moving train.

The railway ministry shared the video on its official social media account and said, "TTE gave 'life donation' to a railway passenger When a passenger travelling in 11062 Pawan Express from Darbhanga in Bihar to Varanasi suffered a heart attack, the TTE deployed in the train, without wasting any time, gave him CPR over the phone as per the doctor's instructions, thus saving the passenger's life."

Many incidents of people suffering sudden heart attacks have spiked in the country. Many videos have surfaced on social media in which people are seen collapsing and losing their lives after suffering heart attack. The victims also include children who also suffer heart attacks while playing, running and even watching television or playing games on mobile phones.

The government should come up with a program and provide training to all the employees and security personnel for providing CPR to people who suffer sudden heart attack. The security personnel and other government employees who are stationed at airports, railway station, bus stops and other public transport modes must be trained in providing CPR.