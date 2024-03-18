 VIDEO: Toilet Paper Rolls Fall From Freight Truck On California Highway, Officials Take 20 Minutes To Clear Clogging
A video from the 5 Freeway in Newhall, California, showed tissue paper spread across its lanes, affecting vehicular movement.

While traffic issues due to congestion of vehicles are usual, something bizarre like many toilet paper rolls clogging the roadway was reported in California. A video from the 5 Freeway in Newhall, California, showed tissue paper spread across its lanes, affecting vehicular movement. It was learned that the mess was cleared only 20 minutes after a freight truck spilled its products on the road.

The incident took place earlier this March. California Highway Patrol informed international media outlets the incident occurred on Interstate 5 in Newhall, California, where three boxes of toilet paper fell off a Ford F-350 truck and resulted in clogging the space.

The video opened by showing officials clearing the mess. About four people were seen lifting the rolls from the road and throwing them across a median to restore vehicular movement.

Authorities were quoted in reports as saying that hundreds of rolls were spread on the highway and blocked two lanes of the major roadway located in the Los Angeles County city.

