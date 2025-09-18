VIDEO: Telangana Teacher Dances 'In Perfect Sync' With Students On Telugu Folk Song; Wins Hearts On Internet | Instagram @kavithareddy_dayapally

In a school from Telangana, a teacher was recently seen sharing a heartwarming moment when she joined her students in a lively performance, dancing flawlessly to a popular Telugu folk song. The video of the event, which has since gone viral on social media, has won hearts for showcasing the strong bond between teachers and students beyond the classroom.

In the clip, the teacher can be seen matching every step with her students in perfect sync. They can be seen dancing while positioned in a circular shape while doing particular in-sync steps. Her graceful moves and energetic participation not only highlighted her enthusiasm but also reflected a rare camaraderie between educators and learners.

The video was posted on Instagram by @kavithareddy_dayapally. The video has already received 5 million views on the social media platform. While it has also received more than 300K likes, with several comments.

Social media users have flooded the comment sections with praise. One user wrote, "Trick in Telangana, any song will be played as avalil and any dance will be performed as a sanyasam. This is Telangana talent."

Another user wrote, "During our study days, our backs were like airplanes. Friendly students and teachers."

While one wrote, "These kinds of cultural activities are very necessary for children."

