Video: Tea party on Mount Everest sets world record; must-see for all connoisseurs

Yes, you read that correctly: a group of climbers recently set a world record by hosting a tea party on Mount Everest, which stands at 21312 feet above sea level. The viral video depicts a group of climbers having a tea party with teas after summiting Mount Everest.

This video was posted by Guinness World Records (GWR). The caption of the video stated “Highest tea party. 6496 metres/21312 feet by Hughes' Highest Tea Party Team in Mount Everest Camp 2, Nepal,”

Hughes, who organised the party, is a self-described high-endurance athlete from the US, said he first had the idea for the tea party early in the pandemic when Covid-19 travel restrictions and shutdowns meant expeditions were not possible reports CNN.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:00 PM IST