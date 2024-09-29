 Video: Tamannaah's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Hits Delhi Metro, Woman Spotted Dancing To Viral Song
Video: Tamannaah's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Hits Delhi Metro, Woman Spotted Dancing To Viral Song

An influencer named Saheli Rudra was seen dancing inside the Delhi metro, where she grooved to none other than this viral song from the film Stree 2. The dance reel is going viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Woman does 'Aaj Ki Raat' moves inside Delhi Metro | Instagram/Saheli Rudra

Tamannaah Bhatia's sizzling dance number 'Aaj Ki Raat' has now become a social media trend, showing thousands of people hitting the moves performed by her on reels. An influencer named Saheli Rudra was seen dancing inside the Delhi metro, where she grooved to none other than this viral song from the film Stree 2. The dance reel is going viral on social media.

Take a look at the video below

The Delhi metro service often draws the attention of internet users for such reels and activities. While, in the past, people have been filmed masturbating in the public transport alongside getting involved in other vulgar acts in the rail running across the national capital, videos of fights breaking out inside the coaches and reels being created also emerge.

In the recent reel, an influencer was seen dancing to a trending song during her travel on the metro rail. In the presence of many passengers on board, she took to the centre of the coach to dance to the film song.

She was seen performing energetic dance moves. Her dance attracted mixed reactions from the public. While some were glued to her steps, others tried to ignore her performance and reel creation.

article-image

Netizens react

As Saheli uploaded the video on her Instagram page, people expressed their frustration towards such reels being created at public places. Netizens condemned such performances and referred to them as an act of nuisance for fellow commuters. 

Disagreeing to the influencer's reel, which she mentioned to have recorded on a demand from her fans, people wrote, "Public demand no, public nuisance yes." "Not everyone is here for your entertainment, please be mindful," the comments read.

People asked the Delhi metro authorities to look into the matter and take action against the reel creator. They said, "Metro should call her for explanation n register a police complaint against her for public place disturbance."

