Video Shows SUV Submerged Into Giant Pothole In Patna, Car Owner Alleges 'Conspiracy To Defame Government' Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Patna, Bihar: In a shocking incident at a busy road in Patna, Bihar, an attention-grabbing clip was shared on the Internet. The video shows an SUV submerged in a giant pothole on the road, reportedly carrying five family members, and it fell into the pothole, further getting submerged in it. However, the owner of the car, identified as Neetu Singh Choubey, a resident of Bhagalpur, said that this is a conspiracy against the current government by the opposition to defame them.

Chaos erupted on the road when an SUV fell into a giant pothole. Five people commuting in the vehicle were rescued safely, but the vehicle lost its control and fell on one of its sides, and started submerging into the water. Soon, people started gathering at the scene, and chaos erupted. The owner of the car and their family started calling out for help, but no one could help them.

WATCH VIDEO:

Patna Junction, Bihar



A Mahindra Scorpio-N fell into a large, water-filled pothole near Patna Junction, Bihar



SUV's WOMAN OWNER -

"It is a conspiracy to defame the NDA Government during the election season"



Video — Mayank (@mayankcdp) September 22, 2025

Speaking to news agency ANI, the driver, Neetu Singh Choubey, said, "Everyone has been contacted. We spoke with the DM. He said this is a conspiracy to defame the government during the election period. This is all BUIDCO's fault. It's the rainy season. Five people were in the car. If someone had lost their life, who would take responsibility? There was no barricade. Even after my car fell, another person fell off his bike in the same crater. Locals say someone or other falls in this pothole every day."

— JJohnnymeitei (@JohnnyMeetei) September 22, 2025

@theskindoctor13 posted the visuals and wrote, "Sums up what's wrong with our country: a heavily taxed car, half-submerged in a giant pothole, and a citizen utterly unfazed. Owner, probably a Nitish loyalist, refused to blame the Patna admin, claiming it’s a conspiracy to defame the Bihar govt just ahead of elections."

Bihar Elections 2025:

The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November 2025. It will be conducted by the Election Commission of India. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020.