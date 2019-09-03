Video showing woman fighting snatchers goes viral

New Delhi: A video showing a woman resisting a snatching bid and getting hold of one of the snatchers here in Nangloi has gone viral on the social media. The CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on August 30 is doing the rounds on the social media and the woman is being praised by Twitteratis.

In the video, a woman along with a girl can be seen getting down from a cycle-rickshaw and crossing the road when two men on a bike approach them. Suddenly, the pillion rider tries to snatch the woman's chain.