Video: Roger Federer fan makes tattoo on arm; here's how tennis legend responded

Roger Federer may not be seen on the field these days, but the tennis legend is loved by millions of tennis fans. A clip has gone viral that shows why Federer is still loved by legions of tennis lovers.

In a clip posted by ATP Tour, a fan is excited to meet Federer at a restaurant. The fan said that he adores Federer and also has a tattoo dedicated to the star. The restaurant people forced him to show the tattoo to Federer. The fan went toward the legend to show his tattoo. The tattoo was that of a tennis court and had Federer's famous quote - "There is no way around hard work. Embrace it."

The chances of showing @rogerfederer the tattoo you have of him are low…but never zero 😉



🎥: @carmona_vini pic.twitter.com/tkLoybXrS5 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 13, 2022

Federer has not been playing since his quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon. as had undergone his third knee surgery. He was also spotted in Paris during the French Open final. What do you think about the video?

