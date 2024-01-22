VIDEO: 'Ram Aayenge' Sets Trend On Instagram, Netizens Recreate Viral Song With Dance Reels

The 'Ram Aayenge' song performed by several musicians, including Swati Mishra, Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra has taken the internet by storm in the wake of the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Netizens vibed to the trending song with dance reels. As the historic day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has arrived, here's a compilation of the many reels that raised the festival fervour.

Of the many videos that surfaced on social media, those showing dance enthusiasts vibing to the festival mood have gone viral. From young kids to professionals, the internet is full of dance recreations dedicated to Lord Ram.

Physics teacher dances to viral song

Active Instagram users would have regularly come across these reels on their feed and would have hardly missed watching a government school teacher grooving to the song along with her students. She was identified as Kajal Asudani, a physics teacher from Nagpur.

Delhi-based Instagram influencer performs energetic dance moves

Another clip that has gone viral is a solo performance by artist Gajender Sharma from Delhi, who often engages his fans online with energetic dance reels. He was seen throwing some lively dance moves on the Ram Aayenge song in one of his recent videos.

More videos concerning this dance trend

Young kids and dance studios were also seen embracing the beauty of the soulful beat and recreating it with a few steps. Dressed in a traditional attire and mentioning "Jai Shree Ram" in the hashtag, many internet users shared their versions of enjoying the song dedicated to Ram Lalla.

January 22 marks the landmark event of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. The much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled at between 12. 20 and 1 p.m. The grand celebration will be live on YouTube on the official channel of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.