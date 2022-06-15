Video: Pakistani man playing Aamir Khan's Mere Haath Mein song on rabab is unmissable

Image credits: Google

Are you someone who is suffering from midweek crisis? Do you need an upliftment for your mood? We have found a clip which will relax your mind. A video of a Pakistani man playing Mere Haath Mein song from Aamir Khan's movie Fanaa has become viral. The name of the man is Siyal Khan and the way he is playing the song will blow your mind.

Siyal Khan is from Upper Dir District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to his Facebook information he is studying political science from the University of Peshawar. He is playing the soulful song amid Lowari Top backdrop. The tune will make you listen to the song repeatedly.

The video got more than 15 K views on Instagram. Netizens were stunned and also showered positive comments in the comment section.

Fanaa showed the romantic love story between Zooni (Kajol Devgan) and Rehan (Aamir Khan). The movie has completed 16 years.