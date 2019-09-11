Video of New York toddlers running to hug each other on street goes viral

New York’s 2-year-old boys are taking the internet by storm. People are loving their cuteness and the way they are hugging each other’s. Netizens also expect their friendship to remain forever.
A video wherein two toddlers are running towards each other’s spread arms to hug with all warmth and love has gone viral on the internet. They are Maxwell and Finnegan. Both are 2-year-old and pursue music at the same classes in New York.
Micheal D Cisneros, Maxwell's father, posted the video on the social media platform Facebook and wrote, "I have no idea how to make things go viral, for those that do... please share. This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this."
As the father focused more on the duo’s friendship in the post, the netizens also appreciated the bond and wished that their friendship is maintained when they are grownups and not effected by the outside community.
The video has received more than a thousand comments and more than seven thousand shares on Facebook.
