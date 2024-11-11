Video Of Japan's Nara Deer Bowing To Visitors Goes Viral

Japan's Nara Deer Bowing To Visitors | Instagram/divsglam

A travel influencer named Divya has posted a video from her recent trip to Japan on Instagram, which is going viral. It shows her meeting the famous Nara deer at the respective park in the country.

The video opens by showing Divya walking inside the deer park and approaching a Nara deer. She is seen respectfully bowing down her head in front of the animal. To this, the deer then reciprocates the gesture and bows towards her. Soon, she offered a biscuit (deer cracker) to it.

Take a look at the video below

Initially, the video recorded a Nara deer bowing to Divya, followed by doing so to other visitors at the park. After the influencer, the deer bowed down to a man who fed it a cracker.

"This is the only I wanted to go Japan," said the influencer while sharing the reel of then petting the animal online.

The video went viral with 17 million views on Instagram and attracted thousands of comments. "See how this deer show respect ? Very demure , very mindful", read a reply to the video. "Just give them food... don't force to bow 100 time a day", wrote another.

More about the Nara Deer Park in Japan

There are several videos on social media which show these deer politely bowing down to people around them. These visuals mainly surface from a park dedicated to these creatures. Located at the foot of Mount Wakakusa, the very popular Nara Park is a tourist attraction in Japan's Nara region.

As per the a Japanese travel website, people can visit this place by taking a transport to the Nara Station on JR lines.

During their check in, they are recommended to interact the deer and feed them, alongside taking the blessings of the largest bronze statue of Buddha in the world.

At this park, people feed deer crackers to animal. After eating the food, the deer often bows down in a way of expressing gratitude to the person.