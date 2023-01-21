Video of Bilawal Bhutto's lookalike dancing to 'Besharam Rang' goes viral | Twitter video screengrab

Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who only last month raked up a huge controversy after his comments on PM Modi is now in the news for his lookalike. Yes, Bhutto's lookalike's video grooving on 'Pathaan' movie's song 'Besharam Rang' is going viral on social media. The man has got some great moves!

The netizens mistook the man as the Pak minister and there are a string of comments wherein he was the topic of discussion.

Check out the groovy steps of Bilawal Bhutto's lookalike here:

The man looks very much like Bhutto and hence the obvious confusion on Twitterati's part. A woman is also seen dancing with Bhutto's lookalike and their steps are very well coordinated. The man seems to be a professional and a well-trained dancer. The video was shared was one Twitter user names Sameer @BesuraTaansane on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto spotted smoking in another viral video

Meanwhile, an actual footage of Bilawal Zardari Bhutto has also emerged on social media. In this video, Bhutto, who is reportedly standing outside a hotel surrounded by his security personnels, was spotted smoking. This video has also gone viral on social media. The video has been shared by one of his supporters on Saturday.

Watch video here:

Bhutto in the news

In December 2022, Bilawal Bhutto had raked up a fresh controversy while responding to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). he had told journalists: “I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”

