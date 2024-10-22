Video Of Aladdin's Genie Dancing With Monkey-Man Goes Viral With More Than 12 Million Views

Viral Video: Aladdin's Genie Dancing With Monkey-Man | Instagram/Sachin Rao Attavar

A video showing Aladdin's Genie dancing alongside a 'monkey-man' has taken the internet by storm, receiving more than 12 million views on Instagram so far. It captured the fictional character performing some dance moves with a man who dressed himself up like monkey. It was uploaded online by a film creation and vlogging page named 'Shutterbox Films'.

Talking of the video, which is going viral on the social media platform, it showcases the Genie performing some classic dance moves and engaging in a lively dance-off with the whimsical dance partner. The quirky duo didn't perform on a dance studio stage and they instead chose to display their dancing skills on the streets.

In the video, the Genie and monkey-man were seen grooving to one of the trending songs composed by a music artist Lucky Yadav.

Watch video below

The dynamic duo impressed fans and followers. As they grooved on the streets with their casual choreography, residents from nearby flats saw them performing. Two kids stood at their balcony to witness the live dance performance by the two characters.

Netizens react to viral video

The video was posted online in late August, however, it has only recently gone viral on the internet. So far, it has received a whooping 12.7 million views on Instagram and more than two lakh likes. Reacting to the video and getting impressed with the duo's classic dance moves, netizens dropped heart and fire emojis.