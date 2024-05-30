'Video Nita Ji Na Dekhle...': Jaipur Wholesaler Is Selling Replica Of Nita Ambani's ₹500-Cr Necklace Under ₹200; Netizens React

Jaipur Wholesaler Is Selling Replica Of Nita Ambani's Necklace For Just Rs 178/- | X Video

Remember the stunning green stone necklace worn by Nita Ambani during the pre-wedding bash of her son Anant and his to-be wife Radhika Merchant? Her exquisite necklace set a fashion statement and left many impressed. Also, it created headlines for its unimaginable price, Rs. 500 crore. However, would you believe that a same design is now available under Rs 200?

A video which is going viral on social media shows a wholesaler from Jaipur, Rajasthan offering a replica of Nita Ambani's Rs 500-crore necklace for a price that will you surprise you and make it hard to believe. Let us tell you that the Vijay Vaswani Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd, popularly known as VV Sons, has priced the necklaces for an unbelievable price of Rs 178 only.

Watch video

Bizman Harsh Goenka goes speechless after seeing viral video

The video of the VV Sons staff announcing has caught the attention of internet users, including businessman Harsh Goenka who posted it on X. He seemed to have went speechless by the marketing video created by the jewellers. "Ab kya boloon (What can I say now)," he captioned his video post.

Netizens say "Galti se ye video Nita Ambani ji na dekhle"

The internet was amazed by the video which informed them about a replica of the stunning pricey necklace Nita Ambani adorned at the gala event. One of the comments on the video, read, "Galti se ye video Nita Ambani ji na dekhle (May Nita Ambani not come across this video by mistake)."

Man reveals to buy it as anniversary gift, Harsh Goenka reacts

Don’t tell her the price — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 29, 2024

Buy that box also duplicate😂🤣 — jehan sarkari (@jehan143) May 30, 2024

Another X user showed interest in purchasing the replica necklace as a wedding anniversary gift for his wife. Soon, Goenka hilariously replied and said, "Don't tell her the price."