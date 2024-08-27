 Video: Netizens Reject Viral Leftover Roti Recipe That Hit 68 Million Views, Say It's 'Unhealthifying A Healthy Food'
Video: Netizens Reject Viral Leftover Roti Recipe That Hit 68 Million Views, Say It's 'Unhealthifying A Healthy Food'

Despite going viral and receiving millions of views, it failed to win the hearts of people and serve as a solution for chefs. Netizens rejected the food preparation suggestion by deeming it "Unhealthy."

Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Viral Leftover Roti Recipe | Instagram

Are you looking for recipes that you can try to make your leftover roti or chapati into something interesting? Let us tell you about one such recipe that has gone viral and hit 68 million views on Instagram. The recipe involved the deep frying of roti to prepare a sugary dessert. Despite going viral and receiving millions of views, it failed to win the hearts of people and serve as a solution for chefs. Netizens rejected the food preparation suggestion by deeming it "Unhealthy."

Watch video

Roti to milk cake...

The cooking video started with a person adding a roti to boiling oil and then deep frying it. Then, the fried roti was crushed into pieces and placed on a plate. The recipe certainly didn't end there. These crushed roti parts were added to a blender to turn them into a fine powder.

The recipe then showed the preparation of of a smooth sugary paste. The chef was seen caramelising sugar in a pan, pouring some milk to it and occasionally giving it a stir. While one could have literally eaten the leftover roti with some pickle or sugar itself, this video went on and on with its long procedure to create something different.

Gulab Jamun Dosa: Chandigarh Food Stall's Bizarre Food Combination Goes Viral; Netizens React With...
article-image

Once the sweet paste was ready with a considerable consistency, the powdered rotis were then mixed in, with stirring to ensure the dish is well combined. The preparation was spread onto a butter-paper-lined tray and was allowed to cool down for a while. Later, the milk cakes were cut into pieces as they became ready to be served and enjoyed.

Internet reacts

Netizens didn't find the recipe worth giving a try. They slammed the content creator for the recipe he shared online by calling it way of "Unhealthifying a healthy food." People took note of the extensive time and preparation procedure and expressed that this recipe wasn't meant for them. "Bhai itni time' nii hoti h hmare pass," they commented.

